Over 533,000 Pieces Of Explosive Ordnance Disposed Since Beginning Of War

Pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) have removed and disposed of over 533,200 pieces of explosive ordnance since February 24, 2022.

This was reported by the press service of the SES of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

“In total, since the beginning of the large scale invasion in the territory of Ukraine

there have been detected, removed and disposed 533,228 pieces of explosive ordnance, including 4,018 air bombs. The territory with an area of about 148,858 hectares has been surveyed,” the SES stated.

In particular, during the past 24 hours, the pyrotechnic units of the SES were engaged 173 times, 293 pieces of explosive ordnance were removed and disposed of, including two air bombs. The territory with an area of 127,630 hectares was surveyed.

Most often, pyrotechnic units were deployed in: Kharkiv region – 35,815 times, Kherson region – 16,560 times, Donetsk region – 14,826 times, Kyiv region – 11,393 times, Mykolaiv region – 9,360 times, Chernihiv region – 6,948 times, Sumy region– 4,425 times.

Rescuers advise people to immediately report any suspicious objects or explosives by calling 101.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of October 1, since the beginning of the full-scale war, 1,041 people have been affected by enemy mines and explosives.