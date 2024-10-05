Ending Israeli Occupation, Pathway To Peace: Omani FM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MUSCAT, Oct 5 (NNN-ONA) – Omani Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, said in a statement yesterday that, the ongoing regional crisis can only be resolved by ending Israel's illegal of Palestinian lands.

“Anyone who believes we can achieve peace by other means – by containing Iran, by eliminating Hamas, by defeating Hezbollah, or by steadfast political, military, and support for Israel – is either deluded, naive or deliberately trying to avoid the truth,” the statement, published on X, quoted him as saying.

He noted that, many Western governments have long postponed reckoning with this reality, and have failed to ensure that the Palestinian people receive the security and stability that only statehood can provide.

Badr further noted that, while Israel's supporters claim to uphold international law, they repeatedly block its implementation, when it comes to Palestine. He called for this to change.

The Omani foreign minister urged Israel to suspend its military actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, calling on the international community, to take collective action to end Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine.– NNN-ONA

