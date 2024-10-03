Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers To Experience Fall With Spectacular Events And Hotel Deals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Miami Beach transforms into a vibrant hub of fall festivities, offering visitors a unique blend of cultural, culinary, and experiences. From the renowned South Beach Seafood Festival to Halloween-themed marathons and exciting events for the entire family on Lincoln Road, there's no shortage of entertainment for all ages. Plus, the city's beachfront hotels are rolling out exclusive deals to make stays even more memorable and affordable this season.

"Miami Beach is set to host a number of events and activities that bring the community and visitors together through the power of food, wellness and annual fun," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Destination hotel offers during the fall season also make it easy to plan a quick or extended getaway to Miami Beach, with many providing perks for both last-minute and extended stay bookings."

Foodies traveling from near and far can plan to enjoy the annual South Beach Seafood Festival from October 16 – 19th. The festival will return to Lummus Park for its 12th year, set against the stunning backdrop of South Beach. This culinary extravaganza celebrates South Florida's top chefs and fresh seafood cuisine and will feature appearances from Food Network star, Robert Irvine. Festivalgoers will enjoy tastings from some of the city's finest restaurants, cooking demonstrations, live music, and family-friendly activities, all culminating into the Chef Showdown on October 18th, where the area's top chefs will compete head-to-head in a thrilling cook-off.



Those looking to embrace the spooky season can lace up their sneakers for the Halloween Half Marathon & Freaky 4-Miler on October 26th. Taking runners

along a scenic route through Miami Beach, starting and finishing on Ocean Drive, participants are encouraged to wear costumes, making it a fun and festive race for all. While Lincoln Road is famous for its shopping, dining, art and entertainment all year long, this season, experience the magic of autumn at the

Lincoln Road Pumpkin Patch , curated by

Plant Daddy. From October 26 to 31st, the Euclid Oval transforms into a picturesque wonderland filled with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Located at 690 Lincoln Road, this event is a must-visit for those seeking a festive fall experience on Miami Beach. Explore the pumpkin patch, take memorable photos and pick out the perfect pumpkin with family and friends.

As experiences and events abound on Miami Beach in October, visitors can take advantage of discounted room rates and dining credits at some of the city's most luxurious properties. Whether looking for a romantic escape or a family vacation this season, Miami Beach's hotels cater to every type of traveler. Special promotions include an Eat, Stay and Play package at Mondrian South Beach featuring a $50 dining credit, up to 25% off the best available rate at Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach and up to $175 in food and beverage credits at the Loews Hotel Miami Beach based on the length of stay.

"Fall travelers can stay up-to-date on the latest deals, offerings and experiences on Miami Beach by downloading our EXP Miami Beach Tours App , specifically designed to streamline travel planning," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "The user-friendly app provides personalized recommendations for tours, events, and dining options, making it easy to navigate the city's exciting fall lineup."

With something for everyone this October, Miami Beach is the ultimate destination to soak up the sunshine, enjoy unique events, and indulge in world-class seafood and hospitality. For more information, follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram and visit .

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority

