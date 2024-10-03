UN Chief Says 'Tit-For-Tat Mideast Violence' Must Stop
Date
10/3/2024 2:59:06 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 6:34 PM
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel, telling the Security Council the "deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop."
"Time is running out," he told the council.
The 15-member council met after Israel killed the leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah and began a ground assault against the Iran-backed militant group and Iran attacked Israel in a strike that raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
Earlier in the day, Israel's foreign minister said that he was barring Guterres from entering the country because he had not "unequivocally" condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel.
ALSO READ:
Pride and fear in Iran after missile attack on Israel
Israel bars UN chief Antonio Guterres from entering country
Israel vows retaliation after Iran missile strike, raising fears of wider war
MENAFN03102024000049011007ID1108744802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.