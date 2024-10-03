3Laws Secures $4.1M In Seed Funding To Enable Safe Unsupervised Robot Operation In Dynamic Environments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Round Led by TenOneTen with participation from the Industrial Innovation Fund

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Laws, a leader in dynamic safety solutions for autonomous systems, has secured $4.1M in seed funding.

The round is led by TenOneTen, with participation from the Industrial Innovation Fund. All pre-seed investors have chosen to maintain or increase their ownership in this round.

"It's a fantastic vote of confidence that all of our previous investors decided to reinvest without hesitation," said Dr. Andrew Singletary, 3Laws Co-Founder and CEO. "We've made significant advances over the past decade, and yet most machines are still not operating autonomously. Up until now, there was no universal way of making a system safe and efficient and it's incredibly challenging for autonomous systems to react safely to changes in real-time without bringing the system to a halt. 3Laws brings real-time guardrails to supervise AI-driven machines operating alongside people in dynamic environments. It's a technological leap that allows both safety and system performance."

3Laws' technology was originally developed at Caltech, driven by over a decade of research and development in robotics, control theory, and computer vision. This development effort was supported and facilitated by deep collaborations with industry leaders. The technology was deployed with these partners in a variety of hardware and operational settings, including drones, articulated robot arms, quadrupeds, and ground vehicles.

Today, 3Laws has developed dynamic safety software that can be deployed universally on any autonomous system utilizing existing sensors. The company's core product, Supervisor, is flexible, scalable, and can integrate into existing autonomy stacks without requiring modifications to the underlying structure. Supervisor monitors signals from the existing autonomy software and modulates them, where necessary, to ensure dynamic safety in a deterministic and describable fashion. For development engineers, Supervisor removes corner cases and shortens development time. For operations managers, Supervisor ensures greater efficiency, improved reliability, and reduced risks. The end result is a system users can trust and deploy confidently.

"This funding gives us the fuel we need to make our technology more widely accessible and scale up our delivery to many more customers that urgently need it," said Singletary. "We are raising the bar for what an autonomous system can safely do and setting new industry standards."

"At Amazon, safety is our number one priority, and we believe that 3Laws' software can help support the safety of a variety of automation systems deployed at Amazon," said Franziska Bossart, head of the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund. "We are excited to support the 3Laws team as they build software that has the potential to accelerate collaborative robotics and autonomous systems."

Gil Elbaz, partner at TenOneTen, explained why they are excited to lead the investment in 3Laws: "Ever since I created the technology behind Google's AdSense, I've been a big believer that it is possible to deliver extraordinary value only at distinct inflection points. 3Laws is positioned at this critical juncture because of their innovative approach to intelligent safety solutions for autonomous systems. The company has created the kind of breakthrough we look for at TenOneTen. We're excited to see what the brilliant 3Laws team will create!"

About 3Laws Robotics

3Laws Robotics delivers intelligent controls solutions that enhance safety and reliability for automated and remotely operated systems. 3Laws was founded by world-class experts in safety-critical control, including founder and Caltech Professor Aaron Ames, Dr. Andrew Singletary (CEO), and Dr. Thomas Gurriet (CTO). The founding team invented control-barrier functions (the 3Laws core technology) and has been improving the technology for over a decade. Our technical team boasts a combined 50+ years of experience developing and implementing advanced autonomous technologies.

3Laws AI Supervisor software provides safety and performance optimization for a variety of robotic systems including industrial manipulators, intelligent boats, racing drones, and mobile robots. 3Laws is dedicated to delivering reliable and affordable solutions for high-performance robotic development with a rigorous and easy-to-integrate safety framework.

SOURCE 3Laws

