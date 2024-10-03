ANY.RUN Announces Updates For September 2024: Safebrowsing, Private AI Assistant, Splunk Integration, And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has announced its latest updates in the September 2024 release notes. These updates focus on features designed to enhance threat detection, improve user experience, and equip threat analysts with new tools.

The September 2024 update highlights include:

1. Safebrowsing for Quick URL Checks. The tool enables users to explore potentially malicious websites in real time, detect threats and receive detailed reports including Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and network traffic analysis. Safebrowsing is available now in free beta for all users.

2. New Integration with Splunk. Splunk users can now analyze suspicious files and URLs in ANY's sandbox all within the Splunk platform. Key features include automated malware analysis, detailed reporting with IOC extraction, and advanced threat-hunting capabilities.

3. AI Assistant for Private Sandbox Sessions. The ChatGPT assistant is replaced with ANY's own private AI model. This ensures that users can access AI-powered explanations during both public and private analysis sessions without concerns about data privacy.

4. Security Training Lab. Program is designed to provide future cybersecurity professionals with hands-on, practical experience. It includes 30 hours of academic content: written materials, video lectures, and interactive tasks. Students gain access to ANY's tools to develop practical skills and analyze real cyber threats.

5. New Suricata rules, Signatures and YARA Rules. ANY added 459 new Suricata rules, with 382 focused on phishing detection. Additionally, 9 new signatures were introduced, including those for Stealc, Razr, SFX Dropper, Alucard ransomware, and more. YARA rules were also updated with 5 new additions for threats like Megatools downloader and Goldeneye ransomware, alongside an enhanced rule for Lumma detection.

About ANY

ANY is trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. The platform provides an interactive sandbox that simplifies malware analysis for both Windows and Linux threats. With its powerful threat intelligence tools, such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY enables users to quickly identify IOCs and gather critical information to respond to incidents more efficiently.

