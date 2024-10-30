Myanmar says water access project in Shan State over 90 percent complete

(MENAFN) The water access project in Shan State, eastern Myanmar, supported by the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) special fund for 2023, is now over 90 percent complete, according to an official from the Department of Rural Development. The project, which spans two years, was initiated in August 2023 and focuses on three villages located in Nyaungshwe Township, Yatsauk Township, and Loilem Township.



This initiative is funded by more than USD240,000 from the LMC special fund, along with an additional USD26,000 from government contributions. U Soe Maung, the official overseeing the project, stated that significant progress has been made, with the construction of water barrier dams, installation of pipes, and the setup of slow sand filters all successfully completed.



Once the project is finalized, villagers will gain access to clean drinking water, which is expected to enhance their health and significantly reduce the time spent traveling to forests for water. This improvement in water access is anticipated to have a positive impact on the daily lives of the residents.



In 2022, similar water access projects funded by the LMC were implemented in Myanmar's delta region and Ayeyarwady region, highlighting the ongoing efforts to improve water supply and infrastructure across various parts of the country.

