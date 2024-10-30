Israel Bans UNRWA Operations, Sparking International Backlash

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The controversial decision by Israel's parliament (Knesset) to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has sparked widespread reactions.

On Monday, October 28, the Knesset passed a law prohibiting the operations of in Israeli territories and occupied areas under its control.

The ban is set to take effect in 90 days, leading to the closure of UNRWA facilities in the occupied Palestinian territories – including the West and East Jerusalem, as well as Gaza – where humanitarian needs have sharply increased.

This controversial decision has drawn significant international reactions.

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, stated that there is no alternative to UNRWA and that enforcing this decision would have“devastating consequences for Palestinian refugees.”

The international community, including countries traditionally supportive of Israel, has expressed concern over the ban, warning that it could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the region and fuel tensions.

The closure of UNRWA facilities risks cutting essential services like education, healthcare, and emergency aid for millions of Palestinian refugees.

This move underscores the fragile state of humanitarian efforts and raises questions about the future of displaced Palestinians in the region.

