Matrix To Showcase Comprehensive Security And Telecom Solutions At East Tech 2024 In Kolkata

Kolkata, 30th October 2024: Matrix, a provider of cutting-edge security and solutions, is excited to announce its participation in East Tech 2024, scheduled for November 5th and 6th at BISWA BANGLA PRANGAN, Kolkata. This renowned event offers an excellent opportunity for Matrix to present its latest innovations in IP Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom technologies.



Revolutionizing Security and Communication with Next-Generation Solutions

At East Tech 2024, Matrix will present its extensive security portfolio, designed to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises.

Matrix will introduce its newly launched Ruggedized IP Camera, designed to comply with EN50155 standards, making it perfect for demanding environments such as roadways and railways. These cameras deliver high-quality video, outstanding low-light performance, and flexible monitoring capabilities, including capturing footage of fast-moving vehicles. Additionally, Matrix will highlight its Project Series and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras, renowned for their enhanced cybersecurity measures that align with OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards and certified by STQC, Delhi. The exhibit will also include a selection of Network Video Recorders and server-grade Enterprise NVRs with built-in VMS.



Matrix's Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions provide a unified approach to managing physical security and workforce operations, ensuring accurate time-tracking and access control. At East Tech 2024, Matrix will showcase its GDPR-compliant Access Control and Time-Attendance systems, with a standout feature being the newly added WhatsApp integration, allowing users to receive instant alerts and notifications.



Matrix will also unveil its state-of-the-art facial recognition time-attendance terminal, the COSEC ARGO FACE200T, renowned for its exceptional accuracy, fast identification speed, and high user capacity. This advanced device supports seamless connectivity options such as PoE and Ethernet.



Advanced Telecom Solutions for Enterprises

Matrix, a seasoned expert in the telecom industry, will present its newest Telecom Solutions at the expo. Our range of IP-PBX systems, Unified Communication servers, and VoIP gateways is specifically engineered to enhance business communication and improve operational efficiency. As businesses continue to grow, Matrix's telecom solutions are built for scalability, providing a dependable, resilient, and high-quality communication infrastructure.



Expanding Market Footprint in Kolkata

Matrix has achieved significant strides in increasing its market presence in Mumbai and surrounding regions. Our commitment to delivering top-tier, dependable, and scalable solutions has enabled us to cultivate a growing clientele in this vibrant city. East Tech 2024 presents an excellent opportunity for Matrix to engage with industry stakeholders, display our comprehensive solutions portfolio, and further strengthen our position in and around India's financial capital.



Tarun Sharma, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, is enthusiastic about East Tech 2024. He sees the event as a key opportunity to showcase Matrix's innovative security solutions to industry leaders, project managers, and consultants. The aim is to understand their unique needs and demonstrate how Matrix's products can effectively meet the demands of their organizations.



Visit Us at East Tech 2024

Matrix extends a warm invitation to all attendees to visit us at the Biswa Bangla Prangan, where you can explore our latest innovations in Security and Telecom solutions. Our team of experts will be on hand to provide live demonstrations, answer your questions, and discuss how our solutions can be tailored to suit your unique business requirements.



