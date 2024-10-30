Mongolia braces to send more than 80 athletes to 9th Asian Winter Games

(MENAFN) Mongolia is gearing up to send a strong delegation of over 80 to the 9th Asian Winter Games, set to take place in Harbin, located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The announcement was made by the Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) on Wednesday, marking a significant step in the country’s preparations for this prestigious event.



This announcement coincides with a notable milestone, as it marks the 100-day countdown to the start of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin. Scheduled to run from February 7 to 14, the Games will feature a variety of winter sports, bringing together athletes from numerous countries across the continent. The MNOC is enthusiastic about Mongolia’s participation, emphasizing the importance of the Games for fostering international sportsmanship and camaraderie.



Mongolian athletes are expected to compete in nine different disciplines, showcasing their diverse talents and dedication to winter sports. These disciplines include biathlon, short track, figure skating, curling, alpine skiing, and snowboarding. The wide range of events reflects Mongolia's commitment to developing its athletes in various winter sports, preparing them to perform at their best on an international stage.



The upcoming Asian Winter Games present a significant opportunity for Mongolian athletes to demonstrate their skills and compete against their peers from across Asia. With a focus on excellence and teamwork, Mongolia aims to make a strong impression at the Games, enhancing the country’s profile in winter sports and inspiring future generations of athletes. The MNOC is confident that this participation will not only highlight the athletes' hard work and dedication but also strengthen the nation’s presence in the global sports community.

MENAFN30102024000045015839ID1108832840