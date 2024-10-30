Musk: world could see over 10B robots designed in human form by 2040

(MENAFN) At the eighth Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, held in Riyadh and beginning today, Tuesday, billionaire Elon Musk presented a bold vision for the future of robotics. Musk predicted that by 2040, the world could see at least 10 billion robots designed in human form, revolutionizing industries and personal life alike. According to Musk, these advanced robots could be priced between USD20,000 and USD25,000, making them accessible on a global scale and allowing many to own their own humanoid robot for various purposes, from daily assistance to specialized tasks.



In a separate discussion, Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank Group, shared his insights on the future of artificial intelligence, focusing on the development of super-intelligent AI. Speaking confidently, Son emphasized his belief that super-AI is not merely a concept but an impending reality. He noted that achieving such a breakthrough will require monumental investments, potentially in the hundreds of billions of dollars. Such levels of funding, he argued, are essential to drive the innovation and infrastructure needed to bring super-intelligent AI from concept to creation.



Son elaborated on what sets super-AI apart, explaining that this level of intelligence would vastly surpass human cognitive capabilities. He projected that a super-intelligent AI could operate at a level 10,000 times more intelligent than the human brain, ushering in a new era of possibilities and challenges. According to Son, the capabilities of this AI would redefine what machines can achieve, creating technology that far outpaces any human ability to process information, solve complex problems, or analyze data.



While Musk foresees a future where humanoid robots are accessible and widely adopted, Son’s outlook suggests a deeper transformation driven by super-intelligent AI. Son predicted that by 2035, such a groundbreaking level of intelligence could be fully realized, but he cautioned that the development would demand not only financial resources but also careful consideration of its potential impact. Together, their comments underscored the transformative potential of advanced AI and robotics, hinting at a world reshaped by technology at scales yet unseen.

