iGA Istanbul Airport welcomes more than 317M passengers since 2018

(MENAFN) iGA Istanbul Airport, Türkiye's largest airport, has been recognized as the best in Europe by Global Traveler and has welcomed over 317 million since its inauguration in 2018. The airport, which spans 76.5 square kilometers (29.5 square miles), officially opened on October 29, 2018, with a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, various Turkish politicians, and international dignitaries.



Positioned as a key hub in global aviation, iGA Istanbul Airport facilitates significant passenger and cargo traffic. It features expansive terminals, customs areas, independent runways, and boasts over 100 dining options alongside nearly 200 retail stores. The airport has recorded more than 2.1 million flights operated by 101 airlines, handling approximately 1.4 million tons of cargo and offering connections to over 120 countries with 322 destinations.



According to Eurocontrol, iGA Istanbul Airport had the highest number of flights to Europe during the 2022-23 period, surpassing other major European capitals. This achievement underscores its strategic importance in international air travel.



Since its opening, the airport has received numerous accolades, including being named the “best international airport” by Condé Nast Traveler in both 2022 and 2023. It was also ranked second on Travel and Leisure’s “World’s Top 10 Airports” list in 2021 and recognized by Skytrax as one of the world’s top 10 airports in 2024, highlighting its exceptional service and facilities.

