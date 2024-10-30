Iran summons German ambassador due to judicial intervention concerns

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign summoned Germany's Ambassador Markus Potzel in response to what it described as the "interventionist" stance taken by certain German officials regarding Iran's judicial jurisdiction. The meeting involved Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, the director for Western European nations at Iran's Foreign Ministry, who expressed Iran's protest against the "inappropriate" comments made by German officials concerning the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German national and leader of the Tondar (Thunder) group, which Iran has designated as a organization.



Ahmadabadi criticized the German government's support for Sharmahd, highlighting his involvement in multiple terrorist acts, including a deadly bombing in Shiraz, Iran, in 2008. He argued that this support contradicted Germany's claims of upholding the rule of law, promoting human rights, and combating terrorism. Ahmadabadi emphasized that everyone should be treated equally under the law and that possessing a passport from a third country does not exempt a national from the legal consequences of their actions in another country.



The tension escalated further when German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned Sharmahd's execution in a post on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that it would have "severe consequences." This condemnation has added to the diplomatic strain between Iran and Germany, highlighting the complexities surrounding international legal jurisdiction and human rights issues. The situation underscores the ongoing challenges faced by countries navigating the intersections of justice, national sovereignty, and international relations.

