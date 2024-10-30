China expresses rejection of European Commission's tariff ruling on Chinese EVs

(MENAFN) China has expressed its disapproval of the European Commission's decision to impose additional tariffs on electric (EVs) manufactured in China, according to a spokesperson from the of Commerce. The spokesperson described the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs as irrational and riddled with compliance issues, labeling it a protectionist measure disguised as a move toward "fair competition."



In response to this issue, China has already engaged the World Trade Organization's (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism and intends to take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises. The spokesperson reiterated China’s commitment to resolving trade disputes through dialogue and consultation, highlighting the country's efforts to address the situation amicably.



Despite the tensions, the EU has expressed a willingness to continue discussions regarding price commitments for Chinese-made EVs. Currently, technical teams from both sides are involved in a new phase of consultations aimed at addressing the ongoing concerns.



The spokesperson conveyed hope that the European side would engage constructively with China, adhering to the principles of "pragmatism and balance" while considering each other's core concerns. The goal is to reach a mutually acceptable resolution as quickly as possible to prevent any escalation of trade frictions between the two parties.

