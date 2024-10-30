Retail inventories in US surge by 0.8 percent last month

(MENAFN) According to the advance figure released by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau on Tuesday, US retail inventories saw a significant increase of 0.8 percent in September compared to the previous month. This metric reflects the total value of goods held in inventory by retailers across the country, with the estimated total reaching approximately USD824.3 billion. This rise indicates a steady accumulation of stock among retailers, suggesting confidence in future consumer demand.



In addition to the positive data for September, the report revealed that retail inventories for August were also revised upward. Initially reported as a 0.6 percent increase, the figure was adjusted to show a gain of 0.7 percent. This upward revision highlights a trend of growing inventory levels, which could imply that retailers are preparing for increased sales or responding to supply chain dynamics.



On a year-over-year basis, retail inventories experienced a robust growth of 6.5 percent in September compared to the same month in the previous year, 2023. This annual increase underscores the ongoing recovery in consumer spending and the broader economy as businesses continue to rebuild their stock levels following disruptions caused by the pandemic and other economic factors.



The rise in retail inventories can be seen as a positive sign for the economy, indicating that retailers are optimistic about consumer demand in the months ahead. However, it also raises questions about potential overstocking if consumer spending does not keep pace with inventory growth. Overall, these figures provide valuable insights into retail sector trends and consumer behavior as businesses navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape.

