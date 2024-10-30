Great Partnership In Charitable And Academic Sectors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The agreement signed between Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation and the prestigious Hamad Bin Khalifa University since 2022, represented a turning point in the Foundation's strategy to advance the nature of charitable work towards spaces of knowledge and innovation and enhance elements of sustainable development at the local level.

The partnership supports the academic programmes and scientific and research projects offered by the university, supporting its efforts to bright about new solutions to address societal issues.

This cooperation embodies the commitment of the Foundation and Hamad Bin Khalifa University for social responsibility through this initiative, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to achieve human development, as well as Qatar's Human Development Strategy, which consolidates community participation by encouraging citizens to participate effectively in society through volunteering programmes and social initiatives.

Shared Vision

In this context, Managing Director of the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation, Saeed Mudhkar Al Hajri, stressed that the partnership with Hamad Bin Khalifa University expresses a shared vision between the two parties regarding the importance of scientific research and its qualitative impact in many fields, especially societal ones.

He said that the initiative reflects the advanced role of the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation in devoting a qualitative strategy that enhances its pioneering role in supporting educational institutions and scientific research centers for achieving effective participation in the process of transitioning to a knowledge-based economy.

Al-Hajri added:“Cooperation with a prestigious university such as Hamad Bin Khalifa University is a translation of the vision of the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation,“Health and Education for a Better Life,” and has a sustainable impact that supports the renaissance of society at various social, economic, and cultural levels.”

Research and Innovation

For his part, Partnership Manager at Hamad Bin Khalifa University Faisal Al Janahi, said:“The collaboration with the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation is an opportunity to support and enhance the fields of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, especially since the university is full of research projects in various fields that meet the aspirations of society, through innovation and cooperation with the most prestigious international universities and prestigious research centers.”

The partnership represents an exemplary model that highlights the importance of cooperation between academic and scientific institutions and charitable organisations operating in Qatar, to achieve the country's development goals.

It also works to enhance the diversity of knowledge-based economy in the country and support the ideas and projects of entrepreneurs.