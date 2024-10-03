Malaysia plans to use chairmanship of ASEAN to enhance digital growth

(MENAFN) Malaysia plans to leverage its upcoming chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2025 to enhance digital growth and cooperation within the region, as articulated by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo. During his address at the launch of the Malaysia Digital Content Festival (MYDCF), he emphasized that through strategic collaborations, effective policy leadership, and robust infrastructure development, Malaysia can cultivate a thriving digital content ecosystem. This initiative aims to not only bolster the local but also establish Malaysia as a regional leader in digital content creation and distribution.



Gobind highlighted that fostering innovation and building a dynamic and interconnected digital content network across Southeast Asia would be a collective effort. He expressed optimism that, by working together, ASEAN countries could drive creativity and establish a digital economy that benefits Malaysians while contributing to the global digital transformation. The collaboration among member nations could help position the region as a significant player in the international digital landscape.



Currently, Malaysia boasts over 300 digital content studios and more than 180 original intellectual properties (IPs) in animation and gaming. The digital creative industry has made remarkable contributions to the national economy, generating 6.3 billion ringgit (approximately 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue in 2022, with exports amounting to 850 million ringgit and creating over 11,000 jobs. Gobind underscored the immense potential of this sector to create high-value employment opportunities and its substantial impact on the Malaysian economy.



Additionally, he pointed out the flourishing sub-sectors within the creative technology industry, noting that the global animation market is projected to exceed 587 billion dollars by 2030. Similarly, the gaming market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by the broader trend of global digitalization. Malaysia is committed to establishing itself as a regional hub for digital creative production by 2030, positioning the country to capitalize on these expanding markets and further drive its economic development.

