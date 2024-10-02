Amir: Iranian President's Visit Reflects Shared Desire To Continue Boosting Cooperation Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian's visit reflects the two countries' shared desire to continue boosting across the board constructive cooperation relations.

In a post on X, HH the Amir expressed pleasure at welcoming President Pezeshkian, hailing the visit as a reflection of the two countries' common desire to press ahead with consolidating constructive cooperation relations at all levels.



Joint press statement by Amir and President of Iran Amir, Iranian President hold official talks session

Read Also

His Highness said that today's bilateral talks in Doha came at a critical stage that the Middle East is going through amid the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, and the mounting pace of escalation in the region.

The State of Qatar will press on endeavors and efforts intended for achieving the coveted security, stability and peace in the region and the world, HH the Amir added.