Lear Announces Date For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Lear Corporation will hold a call to review the company's third quarter 2024 results and related matters on October 24, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call:



Webcast link: click here

Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383 International calls: 412-902-6506

The conference code is 7307511.

You also may listen to the live webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" lea . The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The third quarter 2024 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on October 24, 2024.

