Lear Announces Date For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Lear Corporation will hold a conference call to review the company's third quarter 2024 financial results and related matters on October 24, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.
To participate in the conference call:
Webcast link: click here
Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383
International calls: 412-902-6506
The conference code is 7307511.
You also may listen to the live Audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" lea . The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.
Note: The third quarter 2024 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on October 24, 2024.
