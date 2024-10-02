Byggfakta Group Becomes Hubexo And Announces New Leadership Structure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New name reflects Hubexo's position at the center of the global sector. New leadership and brand structure will drive innovation and growth.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Byggfakta Group, the parent company behind several market-leading construction data and information brands, including BCI, NBS, and Vortal, today announced that it has changed its name to Hubexo. This new identity heralds the start of a global rebranding and restructuring project aimed at positioning the company as a dynamic and forward-thinking leader in the construction data and technology sector.

A new company website ( ) launches today. At this stage, the name change only affects the parent company, although brands within the group will receive new visual identities to reinforce their connection to Hubexo. Customer-facing products will initially maintain their existing names. Today's launch of Hubexo is the first step in unifying the organization into a single brand, which aims to complete in April 2025.

“The built environment shapes the way we live, work, and play, and our new name reflects our commitment to connecting and shaping the global construction industry with our vital data and insights,” said Dario Aganovic, Chief Executive Officer.“We are building on almost 100 years of construction expertise, and now as Hubexo we're unifying our global brands to drive innovation, empower our customers, and guide the construction sector into a sustainable future.”

To reinforce its global ambitions, the Hubexo leadership team has been restructured to streamline operations and enhance innovation. The company has also appointed regional Presidents to oversee commercial operations in APAC, Northeast Europe, West Europe, UK & Ireland, and North America.

“Our new leadership structure allows us to sharpen our focus on innovation, collaboration, and customer success,” said Aganovic.“We're creating an agile and united leadership that will deliver even better products for our customers and create a rewarding environment where our 2,500 colleagues around the world can thrive.”

The full Hubexo executive team now includes:

.Dario Aganovic, Chief Executive Officer

.Fredrik Lundqvist, Chief Financial Officer

.Joakim Percival, Chief Product Officer

.Lars Ryding, Chief Operating Officer

.Miguel Sobral, Chief Strategy Officer

.Lindi Teate, Chief People Officer

.Ashleigh Porter, President, APAC

.Kyle Camp, President, North America

.Thomas Bejer-Andersen, President, Northeast Europe

.Joanne Keit, President, UK & Ireland

.Dario Aganovic, President, West Europe (Interim)

Hubexo will focus on its core construction data business, while the company's non-construction operations, such as media and healthcare, will be spun out into a new entity led by Max Lagerstedt, former CEO Nordics, Byggfakta Group. Aganovic will serve as Chair.

The rebranding initiative is expected to be completed by Q2 2025, with updates to the group's visual identity and brand communications in line with Hubexo's vision. The Byggfakta Group website will redirect to Hubexo, where stakeholders can learn more about the new brand direction.

About Hubexo:

Hubexo, formerly Byggfakta Group, provides cutting-edge data, insights, and software solutions to the global construction industry. Founded in Sweden in 1936, Hubexo specializes in project information, eTendering, product information, market intelligence, and specification.

With operations in more than 20 countries and a workforce of 2,500 employees, Hubexo helps its customers sell more efficiently, build sustainably, and lead the future of construction innovation.

Hubexo is owned by a private equity consortium of Stirling Square Capital Partners, TA Associates and Macquarie Capital. Dario Aganovic was appointed CEO in 2022.

