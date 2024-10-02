Spectrum Spine Inc Receives Best New Technology In Spine Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spine Awards

Photos of highly activated bone forming cells at 14 days in culture, and electron microscopy showing the macroscopic, microscopic and nanometer scale features that in combination lead to maturing bone formation faster than any other that we are aware of.

A Medical Device in Spinal and Orthopedic Implants

Spectrum Spine granted prestigious technology award at the Annual North American Spine Society meeting last week

- Jim Robinson, MD, MBAINLET BEACH, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spectrum Spine Inc , a U.S. medical device manufacturer is honored to be recognized for their disruptive surface treatment, BioBraille at the North American Spine Society annual meeting last week in Chicago. NASS is the largest spine-focused meeting in the world.The first implant device incorporating BioBraille was released recently by Spectrum, and they plan to bring 9 more device systems to market in the next 18 months, addressing deficiencies in the 55B USD Global Spine, Orthopedic and Dental Implant markets.BioBraille is a proprietary (15 issued patents) treatment and structure that is subtractive in process, eliminating the possibility of shedding. As seen here, it has structural elements in the Macro scale that mimic normal bone structure, Micro features that provide pits for cell attachment, and Nanometer scale features on the order of 10-20 nm that result in a stunning biologic response.In combination, the result is leveraging the body's natural mechanisms to induce de novo maturing, mineralized bone formation in cell culture in an unprecedented time of only 14 days! Extensive scientific research also demonstrates incredible cellular activation on a molecular basis. They anticipate to soon achieve the NANOTECHNOLOGY designation form the FDA.Spectrum Spine Inc is a medical device company that has achieved 7 U.S. FDA cleared device systems, and has over 70 issued patents. The company was founded by Dr. Jim Robinson, a neurosurgeon and inventor with proven success as an inventor of products like the Spire spinous process system (first of its kind) and the Venture Plate (Medtronic's zero-step lock anterior cervical plate).Their first product launch has just begun, and they have plans to bring 9 more innovative systems to market in the next 18 months. The company is about to start their Series A raise.

