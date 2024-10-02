Jordanian FM Warns Of Disastrous Consequences Of Expanding Israeli War On Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordan's Foreign Ayman Al Safadi discussed on Wednesday with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy the necessity of launching an immediate and effective international move to stop the dangerous escalation that is pushing the region towards a comprehensive regional war, by reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and ending the escalating Israeli measures and in the occupied West Bank.

Al Safadi stressed that stopping the escalation begins with stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, warning of the disastrous consequences of expanding the Israeli war on Lebanon and launching a ground attack on it, and its impact on the security of the entire region.

He called for the necessity of supporting the initiative of the Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, which is consistent with the initiative proposed by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, which affirmed Lebanon's commitment to deploying its army in the south, implementing Security Council Resolution 1701, and starting the process of electing a Lebanese president if a ceasefire is reached.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister also affirmed his country's absolute support for Lebanon, its security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens, stressing the need to launch an international campaign to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon, which faces the challenge of providing the needs of more than one million displaced persons who were forced from their homes.