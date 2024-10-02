Waterborne Polyurethane Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.98 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, G, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The waterborne polyurethane market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.07 billion in 2023 to $5.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government investments in research and development, environmental regulations, market demand shift, advancements in formulation, industry adoption.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The waterborne polyurethane market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer preferences for eco-friendly products, collaboration with industries, customization, impact of COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain restrictions, manpower & equipment shortage.

Growth Driver Of The Waterborne Polyurethane Market

The growth of the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the waterborne polyurethane market going forward. The construction sector is involved in building infrastructure such as houses, buildings, bridges, and so on. Waterborne polyurethane coatings are used for both floor and wall coatings in various newly constructed buildings as a protective layer for abrasion resistance, weathering resistance, and chemical resistance, thereby increasing the demand for the waterborne polyurethane market.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Waterborne Polyurethane Market Share?

Key players in the market include Covestro AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, BASF SE, Allnex Belgium SA, Dow Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., SNP Inc., Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Perstorp AB, C.L Hauthaway & Son Corporation, Lamberti S.p.A., Sun Polymers International Inc., R. STAHL GmbH, Chemtura Corporation, Lanxess AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Bayer MaterialScience AG, PPG Industries Inc., Capital Resin Corporation, Walter Wurdack Inc., Palmer Holland Inc., SIWO US Inc., Brilliant Group Inc., Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd., Hauthaway Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Nippon Polyurethane Industry Co. Ltd.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Waterborne Polyurethane Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on plant expansions to sustain the position in the market. New plant expansions will support in expanding the product base and also supports for the geographic expansion.

How Is The Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Polyurethane Emulsion, Polyurethane Dispersion, Polyurethane Aqueous Solution

2) By Application: Coating, Sealant, Adhesive, Elastomer

3) By End-use industry: Building and construction, Automotive and transportation, Bedding and furniture, Electronics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Waterborne Polyurethane Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Waterborne Polyurethane Market Definition

Waterborne polyurethane refers to a polyurethane polymer resin that can be dispersed in water. It has good adherence to numerous surfaces, including glass and polymeric fibers, and can be formed into coatings and adhesives.

Waterborne Polyurethane Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global waterborne polyurethane market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Waterborne Polyurethane Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on waterborne polyurethane market size, waterborne polyurethane market drivers and trends, waterborne polyurethane market major players and waterborne polyurethane market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

