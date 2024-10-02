Urinalysis Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.91 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The urinalysis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.3 billion in 2023 to $3.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising healthcare expenditure, healthcare infrastructure, regulatory changes and standardization, drug screening and forensics, clinical laboratory practices.

The urinalysis market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to point-of-care testing (POCT), chronic disease management, aging population, preventive healthcare, remote monitoring and telemedicine.

The rising geriatric population is expected to propel the urinalysis market going forward. The geriatric population refers to older adults 65 years and beyond. The geriatric population suffers from various diseases due to low immunity and age. Aging increases the risk of urinary tract infections (UTI) in the geriatric population. A urinalysis examines the visual, chemical, and microscopic components of urine. These results are used to identify and manage a variety of illnesses, including diabetes, kidney disease, and urogenital infections.

Key players in the market include Siemens Healthineers AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Beckman Coulter Inc., Sysmex Corporation, ARKRAY Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., URIT Medical Electronic Group Co Ltd., 77 Elektronika Kft, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Teco Diagnostics, Mindray Medical International Limited, Quidel Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, EKF Diagnostics, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., Immunostics Inc., Inova Diagnostics Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Fapon Biotech Inc., Nanjing Norman Biological Technology Co. Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Qiagen N.V.

Major companies operating in the urinalysis market are focused on developing innovative products, such as urine particle analyzers, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Urine analyzers are clinical devices that can be utilized for automated urine testing with multiple analyte detection and quantification capabilities. Urine particle analyzers are more accurate and precise than manual microscopy, which helps to standardize urine particle analysis which reduces inter-observer variability.

1) By Test Type: Pregnancy and Fertility Tests, Biochemical Urinalysis, Sediment Urinalysis

2) By Product: Consumables, Instruments

3) By Application: Urinary tract infections (UTI's), Kidney Disease, Liver Disease, Diabetes, Hypertension, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories and Institutes

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A urinalysis, commonly referred to as a urine test, examines urine's visual, chemical, and microscopic components. It involves examining urine's appearance, concentration, and content. It includes a variety of tests that detect and measure various compounds that pass-through urine using a single sample of urine. The urinalysis is used to identify and manage a variety of illnesses, including diabetes, kidney disease, and urogenital infections.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global urinalysis market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Urinalysis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on urinalysis market size, urinalysis market drivers and trends, urinalysis market major players and urinalysis market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

