Boostup Recognized For Complex Forecasting Capabilities In Report By Independent Research Firm

BoostUp, a leader in value-based revenue forecasting and intelligence, has been recognized for its forecasting and analytics capabilities in The Forrester WaveTM: Revenue Orchestration Platforms For B2B, Q3 2024 Report . The Forrester report noted, "BoostUp's support for non-opportunity-based forecasting use cases, such as consumption and product-led motions, allows it to support more complex customer revenue models."

In Forrester's report, BoostUp received the highest score possible, a 5 out of 5 in the Adoption criterion. BoostUp also received a score of 5 out of 5 in five other criteria critical to its core forecasting and analytics strengths. The criteria, as well as BoostUp's descriptions of them, include:



Interaction Capture and Association: BoostUp automatically captures and associates emails, calendar invites, and call recordings with accounts and opportunities. This seamless data capture enhances advanced capabilities like machine forecasting, deal-level win/loss predictions, and deal inspection.

Data Infrastructure: BoostUp's data architecture provides real-time access to multiple data sources-including non-Salesforce platforms-at sub-second speeds, setting a new standard for performance.

Analytics Configuration: With a self-serve model, RevOps teams can configure analytics quickly, giving them autonomy and reducing the need for external services. This capability is a key differentiator for BoostUp. Forecasting: BoostUp is designed to support diverse revenue models, including complex use cases like renewals, expansions, and consumption-based forecasting-areas where traditional forecasting tools often fall short.

In addition to consumption-based and product-led models, BoostUp also supports renewal and expansion forecasting and self-serve e-commerce forecasting, all of which underscores BoostUp's unique approach to helping all revenue teams forecast accurately, setting it apart from one-size-fits-all platforms.

Delivering Advanced Forecasting for Any Revenue Team

BoostUp is the first platform to address the unique requirements of each revenue team while simultaneously delivering an integrated view of all revenue at the executive level. "Today, companies need to weave together multiple revenue streams from sales-driven contracts,

CS-driven renewals and expansions, in-product paywalls, and self-serve e-commerce sites. Traditional CRM and forecasting tools aren't equipped to provide each team with the specific tools they need to manage revenue," said Justin Shriber, CEO of BoostUp. "We know that closing a new customer requires a very different motion than expanding an existing relationship. With BoostUp, each revenue team gets tools tailored to the way they work while delivering a single view of revenue at the executive level."

Technical Excellence Drives BoostUp's Market Differentiation

BoostUp is uniquely equipped to deliver on this vision thanks to its modern, AI-first platform. First gen forecasting solutions struggle to address revenue models other than SaaS because they can only support one kind of forecast unit (i.e closed/won opportunities) and one kind of rollup hierarchy (i.e. the sales org). Because BoostUp is built on a data warehouse rather than a CRM data model, it allows customers to configure both the forecast unit (deals, renewals, expansions, workloads, product usage) and the rollup hierarchy (sales org, accounts, product feature sets).

As the sophistication of its customers' revenue models evolves, BoostUp can accommodate new demands. "Our technology is designed to be flexible from the ground up," said Amit Sasturkar, CTO of BoostUp. "By modeling customers' underlying data schema and objects with precision, we give revenue leaders accurate insights into all aspects of their revenue, support any of their various forecasting needs with accuracy, and give them real-time decision-making power."

BoostUp's Vision for Ongoing Revenue Innovation

BoostUp continues to innovate in its pursuit of delivering best-in-class forecasting and insights for any revenue team. They enhance their next-generation architecture with powerful AI and automation tools designed to drive user adoption and productivity. These innovations include: 1) prioritizing critical information and actions that will drive growth, 2) alerting users of critical updates and tasks required to move their business forward, and 3) automating specific actions, allowing users to move quickly and effectively.

About BoostUp:

BoostUp's AI-powered Revenue Command Center equips sales organizations with the forecasting, sales coaching and deal inspection tools they need to deliver predictable and consistent growth. Companies such as MongoDB, Cloudflare, Teradata, and Udemy rely on BoostUp to increase sales productivity and accurately project revenue.

