Borr Drilling Limited - Summons For A Written Resolution - Senior Unsecured Convertible Bond Loan 2023/2028
Date
10/2/2024 9:01:38 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr drilling Limited (the "Company") has today requested Nordic Trustee AS to summon for a bondholders' written resolution (the "Summons") for the Company's senior unsecured convertible bonds with
ISIN NO0012828187 (the "Bonds").
The purpose of the written resolution is to approve a proposal to amend the bond terms in connection with the potential de-listing of the Company's shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange, as approved by a Special General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company on October 1, 2024. The company has received support from more than 2/3 of the Bondholders having stated that they will vote in favor of the proposal.
Hamilton, Bermuda
October 2, 2024
CONTACT:
Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4045945
SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN02102024003732001241ID1108739333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.