Future Food Forum 2024 Opens Tomorrow, Setting Roadmap for Regional Food Sector Transformation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1 October 2024:

The highly anticipated Future Food Forum 2024, organised by UAE F&B Business Group, is set to open its doors tomorrow (October 2nd) at the Le Meridien Airport Hotel, Dubai, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy, focusing on the theme "Future Consumer, Future Government, and Future Food”.

The two-day event will be opened by His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, bringing together key industry stakeholders, government representatives, and academia to explore cutting-edge technologies, sustainable practices, and collaborative strategies driving the future of food production. Future Food Forum 2024 is organised in strategic partnership with the Dubai Chamber and features FoodTech Valley as an organising partner. It is also supported by the Abu Dhabi Food Hub and DP World.

In its sixth year now, Future Food Forum will feature several key highlight sessions that delve into the most pressing issues and opportunities in the food industry. The event will feature high-level ministerial discussions, fireside chats with industry leaders, and panel discussions on topics such as food security, climate change, sustainable packaging, supply chain innovation, and empowering SMEs and set a roadmap for the food sector’s contribution to the UAE's food cluster strategy and its role in driving economic growth and sustainability. The UAE's ambitious food and agricultural transformation roadmap aims to increase the sector's contribution to GDP by US$10 billion and create 20,000 jobs.

Highlighting the event’s success as a platform for collaborative platform and sector transformation, Saleh Lootah, Chairman of F&B Group: "The Forum continues to be a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in the food industry. We are excited to welcome all stakeholders from the region and globally to share their insights so we can leverage most of the food innovations emerging technology, such as the Metaverse and AI in our food ecosystem to create a sustainable food chain across manufacturing, distribution, retail, as well as in enhancing customer centricity by meeting their preferential and nutritional requirements.”

“In addition to driving the food sector to align with UAE’s food sector targets under cluster strategy, we at F&B Group aim to create a model food ecosystem that will potentially transform the food sector in the wider MENA region. This is evidenced by the support of the Ministry of Economy and other strategic organisations to the Forum and F&B Group, he added.

Ahmed AlShaibani, Head of Food Tech Valley, added: “Food Tech Valley is on a mission to reshape how we produce, process, and sustain our food systems. By bringing together innovative businesses across the entire value chain – from production and processing to logistics and food waste management, Food Tech Valley is building an ecosystem for a sustainable food future. Our efforts are aligned with the UAE government’s ambition to be a world leader in the Global Food Security Index by 2051. We look forward to increased opportunities for learning, growth and collaboration through our participation in Future Food Forum.”

The event is supported by some of the biggest brands, including Agthia, Al Ghurair Foods, Al Ain Farms, IFFCO, Almarai, BRF, and Tetra Pak, as well as industry organisations such as IFPA.

Rizwan Ahmed, Executive Director of IFFCO Group, said: "IFFCO Group is proud to be at the forefront of Future Food Forum 2024, a pivotal event that embodies the UAE Food Industry Ecosystem's vision for tomorrow. As we stand at the crossroads of innovation and progress, this Forum is a movement that propels us toward a future defined by resilience, innovation and sustainable development. Our participation at this esteemed event reflects our dedication to transforming the food sector through strategic partnerships and actionable strategies. We are eager to collaborate with industry leaders, harness cutting-edge insights, and drive meaningful change that redefines the food industry and ensures a sustainable legacy for future generations."





