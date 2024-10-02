عربي


Essilorluxottica Completes Acquisition Of A Majority Stake In Heidelberg Engineering


10/2/2024 1:16:04 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EssilorLuxottica Completes Acquisition
of a Majority Stake in Heidelberg Engineering

Paris, France and Heidelberg, Germany (October 2, 2024 – 7am CEST) – EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the optical industry, announced it has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire an 80% stake in Heidelberg Engineering, a Germany-based company specializing in diagnostic solutions, digital surgical technologies and healthcare IT for clinical ophthalmology.

The transaction has been cleared by the relevant competition authorities.

