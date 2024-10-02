Essilorluxottica Completes Acquisition Of A Majority Stake In Heidelberg Engineering
Date
10/2/2024 1:16:04 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EssilorLuxottica Completes Acquisition
of a Majority Stake in Heidelberg Engineering
Paris, France and Heidelberg, Germany (October 2, 2024 – 7am CEST) – EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the optical industry, announced it has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire an 80% stake in Heidelberg Engineering, a Germany-based company specializing in diagnostic solutions, digital surgical technologies and healthcare IT for clinical ophthalmology.
The transaction has been cleared by the relevant competition authorities.
Attachment
DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE
MENAFN02102024004107003653ID1108737836
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.