AAFT Launches Its 122Nd Batch With A Deep Emphasis On Spirituality

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The Asian Academy of and Television (AAFT) inaugurated its 122nd batch at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, with a profound message emphasizing the importance of spirituality in life and education. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, addressed the new batch with an inspiring speech, reminding everyone of the spiritual aspect of life.“Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life,” Dr. Marwah remarked, emphasizing that the pursuit of creativity and knowledge must be accompanied by an understanding of the deeper, intangible elements that give life meaning.



The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of His Holiness Swami Sri Madhusudan Sai, a revered spiritual leader, who blessed the students and faculty, providing words of wisdom about the importance of spirituality in both personal and professional development. Swami Madhusudan Sai highlighted the value of maintaining a balance between material success and spiritual growth, stating,“Spirituality is the foundation that enables individuals to truly flourish in their endeavors.”



Prominent dignitary Tarun Shingal was also present at the ceremony, adding to the significance of the event. Dr. Sandeep Marwah honored the dignitaries in attendance by presenting them with Life Memberships of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting peace, spiritual growth, and cross-cultural understanding globally. This gesture symbolized AAFT's ongoing commitment to not only academic excellence but also fostering a culture of peace and spirituality in its students.



Under the leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, AAFT has always emphasized a holistic approach to education, merging technical and creative training with values that focus on personal growth. Dr. Marwah has consistently integrated spirituality into the fabric of the academy, believing that students in creative fields need both intellectual stimulation and spiritual grounding to navigate the challenges of their careers and lives effectively.



This approach reflects in the curriculum, campus culture, and various activities at AAFT. By introducing spirituality as an integral part of education, AAFT aims to cultivate not just successful professionals but also thoughtful, empathetic, and spiritually-aware individuals ready to contribute to society in meaningful ways.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT