Jerusalem Governorate Suspends In-Person Attendance At All Educational Institutions

Jerusalem Governorate announced this evening the suspension of in-person attendance tomorrow, Wednesday, in all schools, universities, and daycare centers in the governorate due to current circumstances. The governorate clarified that education in all educational institutions will be conducted remotely through electronic tools, and any new decisions regarding this matter will be announced later.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.