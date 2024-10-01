Jerusalem Governorate Suspends In-Person Attendance At All Educational Institutions
Jerusalem/ PNN
Jerusalem Governorate announced this evening the suspension of in-person attendance tomorrow, Wednesday, in all schools, universities, and daycare centers in the governorate due to current circumstances. The governorate clarified that education in all educational institutions will be conducted remotely through electronic learning tools, and any new decisions regarding this matter will be announced later.
