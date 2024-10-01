عربي


Jerusalem Governorate Suspends In-Person Attendance At All Educational Institutions

10/1/2024 11:31:46 PM

Jerusalem/ PNN

Jerusalem Governorate announced this evening the suspension of in-person attendance tomorrow, Wednesday, in all schools, universities, and daycare centers in the governorate due to current circumstances. The governorate clarified that education in all educational institutions will be conducted remotely through electronic learning tools, and any new decisions regarding this matter will be announced later.


Palestine News Network

