Army Voices Formations, Units Readiness To Counter Any Attempts To Undermine Kingdom's Security, Stability

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- An official military source at the General Command of the Jordan (JAF) the Arab stated that due to the developments, instability, and military escalation in the region, the JAF General Command has placed all formations and units on high alert to counter any attempts that threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom.According to the source, the General Command is closely monitoring regional developments and has taken the necessary precautions by establishing and supporting frontline on border fronts to preserve the homeland.The source stressed that the JAF formations and units continue to maintain border control and guard against any threats in order to guarantee the safety of people and property. They also maintain the highest levels of operational, training, and logistical readiness, with high vigilance to deal with all circumstances and any emergency event due to the developments in the region.The source reassured that the armed forces are still carrying out their primary mission of defending the homeland from any threat that aims to undermine its security and stability and urged citizens to seek information from official sources rather than spreading rumors and narratives that would cause panic and anxiety.