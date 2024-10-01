Trucking Tower Leads' Heat Mapping Tool Streamlines The Sales Workflow Of Fleet Solutions Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a move to enhance business outreach within the trucking industry, Trucking Tower Leads announces the launch of its Heat Mapping tool , designed to provide companies with critical data to target fleet executives more effectively. By offering in-depth insights into where fleet executives are located and how many engines they manage, the tool helps businesses streamline their sales efforts in a data-driven way.The Heat Mapping tool is built around two core indices: the Brain Power Index and the Engine Power Index. These indices provide a detailed look at where key fleet decision-makers are located and how many truck engines are controlled by executives in each region, offering businesses an unparalleled view of where to focus their sales efforts.The Brain Power Index ranks the top 10 states where the largest number of fleet executives reside, giving companies vital contact information, including DOT and MC numbers, headcounts, and direct executive contact details. The top 10 states where most fleet executives are based are:1. Tennessee – known as "Freight Alley"2. Florida3. California4. Georgia5. Pennsylvania6. Arkansas7. Texas8. Illinois9. Virginia10. OhioThe Engine Power Index reveals the top 10 states with the largest number of truck engines managed by fleet executives, indicating where the most significant fleet operations are taking place. This allows companies to direct their marketing and sales campaigns where the highest concentration of fleets is managed. The top 10 states by engine management are:1. Illinois2. Florida3. Texas4. Tennessee5. Arkansas6. Georgia7. Pennsylvania8. New York9. California10. WisconsinTrucking Tower Leads' Heat Mapping tool is designed to provide businesses with more than just locations. With access to over 14,000 executive records, including email addresses, phone numbers, and LinkedIn profiles, companies can precisely target fleet executives based on location, fleet size, and job title. This ensures a more tailored and effective sales approach.The interactive map also allows users to zoom in and out to focus on specific areas of interest, while the search functionality lets companies save and download lists of executives for further outreach. This streamlines the process, saving hours of manual data sorting and making it easier for businesses to connect directly with key decision-makers in the trucking industry.By providing easy access to fleet executive data, Trucking Tower Leads is helping companies bypass the often time-consuming and expensive task of compiling leads manually. The Heat Mapping tool allows businesses to pinpoint where the most significant fleet operations are managed and target the executives who control them, saving time and resources while improving the effectiveness of sales campaigns.“With the launch of our Heat Mapping tool, we're giving companies the power to make smarter, data-driven decisions when targeting the fleet executives who manage the most trucks and operations,” said Eva Rumble, EVP of Strategy and Business Development at Trucking Tower Leads, a division of Green Path Tech.“This tool eliminates the guesswork and helps businesses zero in on the most relevant contacts, making the sales process more efficient and targeted.”For companies looking to streamline their sales outreach and connect with the right fleet executives, Trucking Tower Leads' Heat Mapping tool offers the perfect solution. For more information or to request a demo of the tool, visit .

