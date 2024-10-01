Iraq Reopens Airspace After Brief Closure

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Iraq said on Tuesday that reopened the country's airspace to air traffic after reassessing the levels of security risks, after brief closure due to Iranian rockets attack against the Israeli occupation.

A statement by the ministry said air traffic resumed normally and completely in all airports of the country.

Earlier, Iraqi of Razzaq Al-Saadawi announced a temporary closure of Iraq's airspace as neighboring Iran fired barrage of missiles towards the Israeli occupation. (Pickup previous)

ahh







MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108737114