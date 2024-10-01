Iraq Reopens Airspace After Brief Closure
Date
10/1/2024 7:11:18 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BAGHDAD, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Iraq transportation Ministry said on Tuesday that reopened the country's airspace to air traffic after reassessing the levels of security risks, after brief closure due to Iranian rockets attack against the Israeli occupation.
A statement by the ministry said air traffic resumed normally and completely in all airports of the country.
Earlier, Iraqi Minister of transport Razzaq Al-Saadawi announced a temporary closure of Iraq's airspace as neighboring Iran fired barrage of missiles towards the Israeli occupation. (Pickup previous)
ahh
MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108737114
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.