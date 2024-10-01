Seoul Threatened Pyongyang With End Of The Regime In Event Of Use Of Nuclear Weapons
Date
10/1/2024 3:12:07 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The use of nuclear weapons by the DPRK will lead to the "end of
its regime", Azernews reports.
"If North Korea tries to use nuclear weapons, it will face an
overwhelming and decisive response from our army and the Union of
the Republic of Korea and the United States. This day will be the
day of the end of the North Korean regime," the president said. His
speech was broadcast by KBS TV channel. Later, a military parade
will take place on the central street of Seoul.
"The North Korean Regime should get rid of the illusion that
nuclear weapons protect it," Yoon Seok-yeol argued. He noted that
with the adoption of the Washington Declaration, the union of the
Republic of Korea and the United States has become an "alliance
based on nuclear weapons." The South Korean leader also said he
would strengthen trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the
United States and Japan.
Yun Seok-yeol noted that the strategic command of the Republic
of Korea, which officially begins operating on October 1, will
become a key unit to protect the country from the "nuclear threat
and other weapons of mass destruction" of the DPRK. It will be
responsible for such weapons systems as the Henmu ballistic
missiles, F-35 fighter jets and ballistic missile submarines. It is
expected that this command will work closely with the Strategic
Command of the US Armed Forces, responsible for the American
nuclear arsenal.
