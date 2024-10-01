عربي


Seoul Threatened Pyongyang With End Of The Regime In Event Of Use Of Nuclear Weapons

10/1/2024 3:12:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The use of nuclear weapons by the DPRK will lead to the "end of its regime", Azernews reports.

"If North Korea tries to use nuclear weapons, it will face an overwhelming and decisive response from our army and the Union of the Republic of Korea and the United States. This day will be the day of the end of the North Korean regime," the president said. His speech was broadcast by KBS TV channel. Later, a military parade will take place on the central street of Seoul.

"The North Korean Regime should get rid of the illusion that nuclear weapons protect it," Yoon Seok-yeol argued. He noted that with the adoption of the Washington Declaration, the union of the Republic of Korea and the United States has become an "alliance based on nuclear weapons." The South Korean leader also said he would strengthen trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan.

Yun Seok-yeol noted that the strategic command of the Republic of Korea, which officially begins operating on October 1, will become a key unit to protect the country from the "nuclear threat and other weapons of mass destruction" of the DPRK. It will be responsible for such weapons systems as the Henmu ballistic missiles, F-35 fighter jets and ballistic missile submarines. It is expected that this command will work closely with the Strategic Command of the US Armed Forces, responsible for the American nuclear arsenal.

AzerNews

