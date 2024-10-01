Azizi Developments To Set Up 12 Factories In Kezad At Cost Of Dh1 Billion

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, and UAE-based Azizi Developments on Tuesday announced the signing of a 50-year land lease agreement for the establishment of 12 state-of-the-art factories in Kezad A (Kezad Al Ma'mourah) to meet the growing demands of the in the region.

To be developed with an Dh1 billion by Azizi Developments, the project will encompass the establishment of a reinforcement steel cut and bend facility, timber joinery and duct fabrication workshops, a modular factory, an aluminium and glass fabrication unit, as well as an aluminium extrusion factory.

Spanning approximately 220,000 square metres, these facilities will make use of the given space equipped with advanced infrastructure for the design and development of essential equipment and parts to serve the needs of the real estate industry.

Modular construction using sustainable materials such as aluminium is a forward-thinking practice to build energy-efficient homes, and is aligned with Kezad's sustainable business practices for industrial development.

The construction of the proposed facilities will ensure speed of build for materials required for the region's burgeoning housing sector, and meet their demands with cost-effective, faster and greener methods for production.

The agreement reinforces AD Ports Group's and Kezad's commitment for sustainable industrial manufacturing with minimal waste generation and impact on the environment.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said,“This project is another addition in our expanding ecosystem of manufacturers from widely diverse sectors who find Kezad a supportive partner in their expansion plans. We welcome Azizi Developments to Abu Dhabi and look forward to the launch of the new facilities, which will be a significant step forward in meeting the needs of real estate development with sustainable industrial practices and contribute to economic growth.”

Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, commented,“We are delighted to be setting up several of our new facilities in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi's Al Ma'mourah - the ideal hub for our building material manufacturing plans. We look forward to establishing ourselves in this ideally equipped location with 12 new factories worth close to Dh 1 billion in the coming weeks, enabling us to produce high-quality construction materials for our developments.”

The construction industry plays a crucial role in building urbanised built environments, and in shaping cities and communities. This industry has a significant environmental footprint and therefore its role in ensuring sustainable construction is critical.

The emerging needs of a growing urban population brings into focus the efforts that this industry must take to tackle waste and environmental impact while meeting its demands

Azizi Developments' new establishments in Kezad are poised to bring in the much-needed efficiency and speed in production, with responsible and sustainable measures.