Stridemd Expands Strategic Partnerships To Enhance Diabetes Care And Remote Patient Monitoring

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StrideMD, a leading innovator in remote patient monitoring for diabetes, is proud to announce its growing of strategic partnerships with key players in the healthcare industry. These collaborations further our mission to deliver cutting-edge care and seamless patient experiences. Among our notable partnerships are collaborations with Dexcom, industry leaders in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology, and other prominent healthcare and technology companies.

Dexcom's Connected Partner: Revolutionizing Continuous Glucose Monitoring

We're excited to share some groundbreaking news from StrideMD, a leading innovator in remote patient monitoring for diabetes. Discover how our new strategic partnerships are transforming diabetes care and bringing advanced technology directly to you. At StrideMD, we're committed to empowering patients with advanced technology and collaborative healthcare solutions. Join us on our journey to transform chronic disease care. 👉 Learn more at: stridemd

StrideMD is an official connected partner of Dexcom to bring their world-class continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices to a wider audience. This partnership enhances our ability to offer patients real-time glucose monitoring, ensuring they have the data they need to manage their diabetes effectively. Together with Dexcom, we are empowering patients with more control over their health, improving outcomes, and reducing the risk of complications. Scott Hozebin, M.B.A., Chief Commercial Officer of StrideMD added, "This initiative with Dexcom fortifies our scalable care management platform. It extends our ecosystem of integrated EHRs, data partners, and devices that drive our remote care programs. It's a win for patients, providers, and the institutions we partner with to provide a streamlined service for managing CGM users with an integrated remote care strategy."

Collaborating with ADS for Enhanced Diabetes Care

In collaboration with Advanced Diabetes Supply (ADS), StrideMD is proud to introduce the StrideForward program, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing diabetes management for ADS members. "Partnering with ADS, a leader in continuous glucose monitor distribution, is a perfect fit for StrideMD," said Spencer Weiss, CEO. "Personal experience with the devastating impact of diabetes underscores the critical need for advanced care solutions. Our combined expertise and resources will drive better health outcomes." This partnership leverages StrideMD's remote patient monitoring and virtual care services, providing ADS members with 24/7 access to expert endocrinologists, certified diabetes educators, and advanced remote monitoring technology. Together, ADS and StrideMD are committed to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care that supports optimal health outcomes and transforms the diabetes management journey.

"ADS is dedicated to supporting our members in the effective management of their diabetes," said Bill Mixon, ADS CEO. "Our partnership with StrideMD prioritizes the patient-centered care that is critical to the health of those we serve through access to an integrated team of experts and tools providing virtual and in-person wholistic support."

Enhancing Patient Care with Assisted Intelligence Wellness Mirror

In our commitment to integrating advanced technology into our brick-and-mortar practices, we have partnered with Assisted Intelligence Wellness to install their innovative AI-powered mirrors in our physician offices. These smart mirrors not only enhance patient experience but also provide valuable insights into overall wellness. Additionally, we are improving the in-office experience by incorporating telehealth and advanced monitoring technology, enabling us to offer comprehensive care that extends beyond the traditional visit. This collaboration aligns with our goal to offer a seamless, tech-forward approach to healthcare, ensuring that every visit to our office is as informative and comfortable as possible. Founder Abby Aboitiz added, "This collaboration enhances the patient experience by providing comprehensive, informative, and comfortable care."

Website:

Collaborating with Endocrinology Networks to Broaden Patient Access

In addition to our collaboration with Dexcom, StrideMD has formed strong partnerships with leading endocrinology clinics. These partnerships enable us to bring our innovative remote patient monitoring and telehealth services directly into the hands of patients, helping them manage their diabetes with ease and convenience. By working closely with these specialized clinics, we are ensuring that patients receive high-quality care tailored to their unique needs.

StrideMD Locations:



Boynton Beach, FL – Dr. Michael

Mellman

Lauderdale Lakes, FL – Dr.

Andres Palacio

Lake Mary, FL – Dr.

Maha Ansara Aventura, FL – Dr. Carlos Coelho

A Vision for the Future of Diabetes Care

StrideMD is committed to continuing our work with forward-thinking partners to advance the field of diabetes care. Our growing network of partnerships allows us to offer an unparalleled level of service and support to patients, helping them manage their conditions more effectively and live healthier lives.

About StrideMD

At StrideMD, our commitment is to significantly enhance the health and quality of life of our patients. We aim to transform chronic disease care by integrating the most advanced remote patient monitoring technologies, including state-of-the-art wearable devices, with our innovative model of endocrine practices and telehealth services. Our mission is to deliver connected, innovative, and cost-effective care that sets new benchmarks in managing chronic conditions.

Media Contact:

DaChé Williams

SVP Marketing

StrideMD

[email protected]



SOURCE StrideMD

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED