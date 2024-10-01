ELTA North America Awarded Contract To Support TROPHY APS For US Army

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELTA North America (ELTA NA), a

United States

company headquartered in

Maryland, is a defense leader in Air and Ground Based Radar Systems, Airborne Electronic Warfare, and Integrated Counter UAS solutions.

The US has issued a $7.5M contract to ELTA North America through National Center for Sciences (NCMS) as a demonstration project to support and sustain a critical vehicle protection system known as TROPHY. This system provides protection against various anti-tank threats, enhances the ability to identify enemy locations and significantly improves survivability in combat environments. ELTA NA will be leading an effort to design a more efficient US based test and repair capability for the Active Protection System Radars on the Abrams Main Battle Tank. DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A. Approved for Public Release.

"This award demonstrates ELTA NA's commitment and investment to establish a US based capability for full-spectrum production and support of fielded and future systems, for the US Warfighter," said Joe Adams, President and CEO of ELTA North America.

"We are honored to help maintain the readiness of armored fighting vehicles."

ELTA NA provides the ability to manage classified assets, perform test and repair, and anticipates future production and assembly of classified systems for vehicle protection and Counter UAS missions.

Onshoring TROPHY support in the US is the first step in the ELTA NA roadmap to improve US Military Vehicle Protection Systems, including Abrams MBT, Bradley APC and XM-30. ELTA's next-generation Multi Mission Multi Sensor Suite (M3S2) enhances soldier protection in a cost-effective sensor package. This dual sensor suite can detect, track, and classify Anti-Tank threats, as well as UAS threats under the Counter UAS mission set. These capabilities enable Armored Brigade Combat Teams to defeat current and emerging threats as proven in today's areas of operation.

ELTA North America is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and support of innovative electronic systems for the United States government.

Please contact Mr. Mike Hawn, [email protected] , for any questions regarding US production, manufacturing, test and repair services for vehicle integrated protection systems, radars, or integrated EW sensors across all-domains.

ELTA NA is a United States Company, Headquartered in Maryland.

Affiliated with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), ELTA NA is capable of classified and unclassified work under the status of a US Government mitigated Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI).

