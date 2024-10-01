Onesto Foods Named One Of America's Top 100 Small Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Onesto Foods is Recognized as One of the Top One Hundred Small Businesses making a difference in their communities by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO-100 list celebrates 100 small businesses driving growth and innovation.

- Jane CicconeWEST NEWBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO-, its award-winning digital for small businesses, have announced that Onesto Foods has been selected for the CO-100: America's Top 100 Small Businesses list.Onesto Foods was chosen from over 14,000 applicants by a distinguished panel of judges for its exceptional growth driven by innovative ideas, resilience, and a strong belief in establishing a positive work environment. The list features a diverse array of small businesses across various sizes and industries from 31 states and Washington, D.C.Onesto means "honest" in Italian. The company's line of gluten-free crackers uses only real, honest ingredients in all its recipes. From the beginning, Onesto Foods has committed itself to creating delicious food, both mindfully and ethically, often prioritizing its mission over profits.On October 8, the CO-100 will be celebrated at a premier event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C. Honorees will participate in a VIP experience and connect with influential figures in business during the CO-100 Small Business Forum. At an evening awards dinner, 10 Top Businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across 10 categories of excellence and will each receive $2,000. One overall CO-100 Top Business will be awarded $25,000."As the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO- by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community."Learn more about the CO-100 honorees here .

