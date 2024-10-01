Epson New Regional Headquarters In UAE To Advance Customer-Centric Growth

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

Seiko Epson Corporation (“Epson”) has established Epson Middle East FZCO (“Epson META-CWA”), a new sales company to serve businesses, and consumers within one of the world's most dynamic regions for adoption, with operations set to begin in October 2024. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the new operation reflects the immense potential that Epson sees across the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central & West Asia (META-CWA).

With craft and care at its core, Epson META-CWA is

reimagining what technology

can do for consumers, businesses, and the planet. Through its extensive in-market network, the company will continue to bring to market Epson's high-quality technology solutions in the printing, scanning, visual display, manufacturing, and lifestyle categories across the region – supported by Epson's renowned service quality. This includes providing tailored enterprise solutions to an expanding customer base in sectors such as education, healthcare, financial services, construction, tourism, hospitality, retail, and entertainment.



In recent years, Epson has reported strong double-digit sales growth across the META-CWA region, with portfolios such as its education solutions growing by more than 100% between FY2022 and FY2023.

The new regional operation is being led by Neil Colquhoun, as President for Epson META-CWA, who has spent more than a decade with the company.



“At Epson, we take pride in what we design, manufacture, and deliver. This expansion into the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central & West Asia represents more than just business growth - it's about connecting with the heart of local needs and delivering technology that empowers people and businesses, all while caring for the planet and building a more sustainable future,” notes Colquhoun.“Moreover, this structure will give our talented on-ground teams even greater opportunity to support the continued business growth with local partners.”

Supporting customers to reduce their environmental impact through sustainable technologies is a particular focus for Epson META-CWA, with ongoing investments in initiatives and processes that limit its own environmental impact. Epson have switched to 100% renewable electricity globally in Epson owned sites by the end of 2023.

Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.



Given its wide geographic footprint, Epson META-CWA stands as one of the most diverse and dynamic regions within the global Epson organisation. Its people strategy is built on a foundation of empowering and enabling over 320 team members across 80 countries to drive innovation and excellence. Epson is dedicated to developing leadership capabilities and creating an environment of continuous improvement where both its people and business can thrive. The aim is to ensure balanced representation and equal opportunities for career advancement across all levels, contributing to a more inclusive workplace. The leadership team is composed of 11 different nationalities, with nearly half of management positions across the organisation held by women, reflecting Epson's commitment to fostering diversity, inclusion, and female empowerment. Epson META-CWA also seeks to attract and nurture local talent through initiatives like the Epson Graduate Programme.

TagsBusiness Epson UAE