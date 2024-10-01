Amir Receives Written Message From Britain's King Charles III
Date
10/1/2024 8:02:21 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from his majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.
The message was delivered by His Excellency Nirav Patel, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State, during a meeting with His Highness the Amir at his office at the Amiri Diwan today.
MENAFN01102024000063011010ID1108734198
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.