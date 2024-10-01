Amir Receives Written Message From Britain's King Charles III

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from King Charles III of the United Kingdom, pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.

The message was delivered by His Excellency Nirav Patel, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State, during a meeting with His Highness the Amir at his office at the Amiri Diwan today.