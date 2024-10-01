(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov recently held discussions with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, to explore avenues for enhancing the already robust strategic partnership between Moscow and Algeria. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to a press release from the Russian Foreign Ministry.



Both ministers expressed their satisfaction with the strong dialogue and collaboration in various multilateral settings, particularly at the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly. They addressed pressing global and regional issues, with a notable focus on the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict and the security challenges plaguing the Sahel region. The diplomats emphasized the need to resolve conflicts through political and diplomatic channels, adhering to recognized principles of international law.



In recent years, several African nations have sought to deepen their relationships with Russia across multiple sectors, including trade and security, despite accusations from France and its allies—such as the United States—that Moscow is pursuing a predatory agenda on the continent while fostering anti-West sentiment.



Algeria, recognized as one of Russia's key trading partners in Africa, has experienced deteriorating relations with France since 2021. Tensions escalated in July when Algeria criticized France for supporting a contentious Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara, characterizing the move as a regressive act reminiscent of colonial rule in the disputed area.



As both nations navigate a complex geopolitical landscape, their collaboration signals a shift in alliances and an increasing willingness to engage in mutual support against perceived external pressures.

MENAFN01102024000045015687ID1108734157