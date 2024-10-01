Azerbaijan's Tourism Renaissance: Record-Breaking Milestone On Horizon

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan has rapidly positioned itself as a must-see
destination for travel enthusiasts, reflecting substantial growth
in its tourism sector. This surge was visible during the recent
Formula 1 race, and with the United Nations Climate Change
Conference (COP29) slated for November, the country is set to
further solidify its reputation as a global tourism hub.
Azerbaijan has rapidly established a highly developed tourism
industry, emerging as a frontrunner in the Caspian region. The
country proudly hosts a multitude of five-star hotels, high-class
recreation areas and restaurants, mountain and balneological
resorts, and modern airports in various regions. With a robust
recreational infrastructure, streamlined visa procedures, and
affordable travel options, Azerbaijan achieved a historic milestone
in 2019 by welcoming a record 3.2 million foreign tourists, setting
an all-time high for the country. Historically known for its oil
production, Azerbaijan has shifted its focus towards tourism as a
key component of its non-oil economy, recognising its long-term
potential as a significant source of foreign exchange earnings.
Notably, this year, the development of new tourist destinations,
the liberalisation of visa procedures with several countries, and
the initial steps in tapping into the recreational potential of the
Garabagh region.
According to the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, in the first seven months of 2024, the growth in
inbound tourism accelerated further, with a 31.4% increase compared
to the same period last year. Russia continues to dominate the
incoming segment, with over 630,000 Russian tourists visiting
Azerbaijan in 2023 and 360,000 in the first half of 2024-a 20%
increase year-on-year. Turkiye holds the second spot, accounting
for 16.5% of total inbound tourism, followed by India, which saw a
2.5-fold increase in travellers. Iran and Saudi Arabia round out
the top five, contributing 8.3% and 4.2% to the total,
respectively.
The current tourist season has proven exceptionally favourable
for expanding Azerbaijan's tourism ties with various countries,
including distant regions. According to the State Statistics
Committee, from January to July, the number of visitors from
Persian Gulf countries reached 258.8 thousand, marking a 39.6%
increase. Meanwhile, arrivals from European Union countries grew by
28%, and from CIS countries by 20.5%. In addition, for information,
the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy of Azerbaijan for
2022-2026" formulates the task to increase the share of tourism in
the country's non-oil GDP by 1.5 times compared to 2019, increasing
the share of industry revenues by an additional 20 percent over the
next four years. According to the calculations of the State Tourism
Agency of Azerbaijan, in the medium term, the inbound tourist flow
in the country is planned to reach 4 million people, and domestic
tourism indicators - up to 6 million people.
An exciting initiative supporting this growth is the launch of
the "Tourist Village" project. In cooperation with the State
Tourism Agency and the State Employment Agency, this project seeks
to support tourism activities in rural villages with high tourism
potential. The goal is to create alternative accommodation for both
local and foreign tourists while improving the well-being of local
communities and family farms involved in tourism. Initially, 20
guest houses in the Laza village of the Gusar region, as well as
Ilisu and Saribash villages of the Gakh region, will be equipped as
part of the "Agrotourism" initiative. This project also aligns with
the broader goals outlined in the "2022-2026 Socio-Economic
Development Strategy."
So given this context, as mentioned above, with the upcoming
COP29 event in November bringing an anticipated 80,000 foreign
visitors, a record-breaking milestone is indeed on the horizon.
Of course, the anticipated numbers might raise questions
such as, How ready is the country?
Well, in order to enhance the quality of service within the
hospitality sector, recent efforts have focused on expediting the
certification process and awarding stars to hotels, alongside
initiatives to improve the qualifications of hotel staff. A key
strategic direction has been the attraction of global hotel brands
and the encouragement of local hoteliers to invest in the country's
regions. In that regard, the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency (ASTA)
has been focused on showcasing the country's diverse tourism
opportunities in many countries, such as Kyrgyzstan, Japan, the
UAE, Turkiye, the USA, and so on. It's also important to note that,
the country's hotel infrastructure has seen an impressive eightfold
increase in the number of hotels and hotel-like facilities for the
first time in almost a decade. Now the total numbers are
approximately 757 establishments with 56,562 beds.
As COP29 hosts, there is another objective ahead, which is the
enhancement of green tourism. So, to bolster "green" tourism,
Azerbaijan has established a network of national parks, with plans
for more and offers equestrian, hiking, and mountaineering routes
in the scenic mountain forests of the Greater Caucasus. Notably,
Azerbaijan is home to 350 active mud volcanoes, a rare natural
phenomenon. As a record-breaking achievement on the horizon, we can
assure, that this 'hidden gem' of a travel destination is yet to
prove and rise even more!
