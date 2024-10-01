Humanoid Robots Global Market Report 2025-2035: Market Evolution, Current State And Future Trajectory

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanoid Robots Global 2025-2035: Technologies, Markets and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Manufacturing robots are in most factories globally and rapidly increasing. At the Tesla Gigafactory in China, counts for 95% of manufacturing. Humanoid robots will be increasingly deployed due to advances in AI and reduction in component costs.

The use of AI has made it possible to have humanoid robots learn tasks rather than having to programme every single move separately. Issues with labour supply and opportunities in healthcare are also driving interest.

The Humanoid Robots Global Market 2024-2035 report contents include:



Detailed examination of humanoid robot classifications

Market drivers, challenges, and regulatory landscape

Market evolution, current state, and future trajectory

List of humanoid robots and commercial stage of development

Investments and funding

Market news and developments 2022-2034

Analysis of supply chain including Electronics and Sensors, Actuators and Motors, Batteries and Power Systems, Materials, Software and AI

Cost analysis

Assessment of advancements in humanoid robot design, encompassing mechatronics, AI and machine learning, sensor technologies, human-robot interaction (HRI), cloud robotics, biomimetic design, and binding skin tissue

Market sizing and revenue projections for the global humanoid robots market from 2024 to 2035, segmented by type, region, and end-use market

Application in End-use Markets including:



Healthcare and assistance



Education and research



Customer service and hospitality



Entertainment and leisure



Manufacturing and industry



Military and defense

Personal and domestic use

Academic developments Detailed profiles of 52 key players, including industry leaders, disruptors, and emerging innovators.

Companies profiled include:



1X Technologies

Agility Robotics

Apptronik

Baidu

Boston Dynamics

Chunmi

Dreame Technology

Embodied

Engineered Arts

EX Robots

Figure AI

Fourier Intelligence

Hanson Robotics

Honda

IHMC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kepler

Leju Robot

LimX Dynamics

Macco Robotics

MagicLab

Mentee Robotics

Oversonic

PAL Robotics

Rainbow Robotics

Robotis

Sanctuary AI

SoftBank Robotics

Tesla

Toyota

UBTECH

Unitree

West Japan Railway Co

Xioami XPENG Robotics



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Humanoid Robots: Definition and Characteristics

1.2 Historical Overview and Evolution

1.3 Current State of Humanoid Robots in 2024

1.4 The Importance of Humanoid Robots

1.5 Markets and Applications (TRL)

1.6 Models and Stage of Commercial Development

1.7 Investments and Funding

1.8 Market News and Commercial Developments 2023-2034

1.9 Costs

1.10 Market Drivers

1.10.1 Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

1.10.2 Labour force shortages

1.10.3 Labour force substitution

1.10.4 Need for Personal Assistance and Companionship

1.10.5 Exploration of Hazardous and Extreme Environments

1.11 Market Challenges

1.12 Technical Challenges

1.13 Global regulations

1.14 Market in Japan

1.15 Market in United States

1.16 Market in China

2 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

2.1 Advancements in Humanoid Robot Design

2.2 Intelligent Control Systems and Optimization

2.3 Advanced Robotics and Automation

2.4 Intelligent Manufacturing

2.5 Brain Computer Interfaces

2.6 Robotics and Intelligent Health

2.7 Micro-nano Robots

2.8 Medical and Rehabilitation Robots

2.9 Mechatronics and Robotics

2.10 Image Processing, Robotics and Intelligent Vision

2.11 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

2.12 Sensors and Perception Technologies

2.12.1 Vision Systems

2.12.2 Tactile and Force Sensors

2.12.3 Auditory Sensors

2.12.4 Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs)

2.12.5 Proximity and Range Sensors

2.12.6 Environmental Sensors

2.12.7 Biometric Sensors

2.12.8 Sensor Fusion

2.13 Power and Energy Management

2.13.1 Battery Technologies

2.13.2 Energy Harvesting and Regenerative Systems

2.13.3 Power Distribution and Transmission

2.13.4 Thermal Management

2.13.5 Energy-Efficient Computing and Communication

2.13.6 Wireless Power Transfer and Charging

2.13.7 Energy Optimization and Machine Learning

2.14 SoCs for Humanoid Robotics

2.15 Cloud Robotics and Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT)

2.16 Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) and Social Robotics

2.17 Biomimetic and Bioinspired Design

2.18 Materials for Humanoid Robots

2.19 Binding Skin Tissue

3 END-USE MARKETS

3.1 Market supply chain

3.2 Healthcare and Assistance

3.3 Education and Research

3.4 Customer Service and Hospitality

3.5 Entertainment and Leisure

3.6 Manufacturing and Industry

3.6.1 Assembly and Production

3.6.2 Quality Inspection

3.6.3 Warehouse Assistance

3.7 Military and Defense

3.8 Personal Use and Domestic Settings

4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE (UNITS AND REVENUES) 2024-2035

4.1 Global shipments in units (Total)

4.2 By type of robot in units

4.3 By region in units

4.4 Revenues (Total)

4.5 Revenues (By end use market)

5 COMPANY PROFILES (52 COMPANY PROFILES)

6 HUMANOID ROBOTS DEVELOPED BY ACADEMIA

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900