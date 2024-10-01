Royals Rift Widens Prince Harry Will Not Meet King Charles, Brother William On His London Trip: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is visiting London but reportedly will not meet his father, King Charles, or brother, Prince William. The Duke of Sussex currently lives in California and is visiting the U.K. to attend an awards ceremony for children.

This is not the first time Prince Harry has remained away from meeting his Royal family members. King Charles and Prince William did not see Prince Harry during the latter's visit in May for an anniversary service commemorating ten years of Invictus Games, reported PEOPLE, a British magazine. However, Harry had extended invitations to his father and brother before the May event.

Prince Harry's relationship with his father continues to be strained. Traces of the family rift that began in 2020 still loom today, after four years.

Sources within the Royal family had previously mentioned that Prince Harry's calls and letters to his father go unanswered. Prince William also shares similar terms, as all of his younger brother's texts, calls, and messages are ignored, stated the PEOPLE report.



In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had given up their Royal titles. For Harry, no single issue is a greater sticking point than that of security, multiple well-placed insiders in his circle told PEOPLE in August.

'Full schedules' and 'Wholly incorrect' notions

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex's spokesperson has attributed Harry's lack of interaction with his father in May to the monarch's 'full schedule'. In an interesting turn of events, however, sources close to the Duke have pointed to a deeper issue.

As reported by PEOPLE, Prince Harry wanted to discuss his ongoing battle for security, which he has been fighting for in court for over four years and believes King Charles has the power to reinstate. At the same time, a source within the palace has informed the magazine that the notion that Harry's security is in Charles' hands is 'wholly incorrect'.







