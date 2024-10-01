Kuwait 15Th Humanitarian Air Bridge Departs To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 15th relief planeload departed to Sudan, Tuesday, carrying on board 10 tons of supplies, organized by Al-Salam society for humanitarian and charity work, to shelter displaced people affected by rains, floods and ongoing conflicts in Sudan.

Before take-off, Director General of the society stated to KUNA that the society would continue to support Sudan, providing all the necessary needs.

Al-Oun further said that the flight consists of the necessary food that helped meet the needs of the displaced families which includes, rice, oil, dates and other basics, pointing out that the situation worsen in Sudan, the demands increases.

He praised the country's directive leaderships to establish this bridge as well as the official bodies for their swift actions and immediate response to the humanitarian situation in Sudan. (end)

