Kiran Choudhry Silent On Parole To Ram Rahim, Targets Hooda For Lies, False Promises

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhiwani, Oct 1 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP, Kiran Choudhry has chosen to remain silent on the issue of grant of parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Rahim Singh, stating that it is a matter and she prefers not to comment on it.

She remarked,“This is a legal process, and it is better not to speak on this.”

She suggested that the was raising the issue only because they had nothing to say.“The Congress will crib about it. When they have nothing left to say, they raise this issue. The truth will come out, and the law is doing its job. What can I say about it,” she said.

Continuing her tirade against the Congress, Choudhry targeted Bhupinder Singh Hooda, accusing him of misleading the people of Haryana.

"The manifesto of Congress has been prepared by Hooda. Their guarantees are built on lies, fraud, corruption, and plundering. Everything else is just a facade," she remarked.

Choudhry, who was in Bhiwani campaigning for her daughter Shruti Choudhry who is contesting from the Tosham Assembly seat on a BJP ticket, expressed confidence in her daughter's success in the elections, claiming that she would win by a significant margin.“Shruti Choudhry would win by a margin of 40,000 votes,” she asserted.

Choudhry also commented on Kumari Selja's role in campaigning for the Congress, reflecting on the alleged mistreatment she had faced.

"No matter how many hands you shake, when hearts are broken, it doesn't help. The way Selja was insulted, humiliated, and spoken about in derogatory terms, it's clear that Hooda is an expert in lying and making false promises. This time, he will have to face the consequences,” Choudhry said.

From Tosham, Shruti Choudhry is up against the Congress' Anirudh Choudhry and JJP's Rajesh Bhardwaj. Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Daljeet Singh from here.

Haryana will go to polls on October 5 in a single-phase election for which campaigning is in full swing with several top leaders of major political parties hitting the ground.