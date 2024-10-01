Kuwait Amir Congratulates Cyprus On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable to President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President and his people welfare and more progress. (end)
