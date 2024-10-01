Bus catches fire leaves dozens dead in Thai capital Bangkok

(MENAFN) A tragic bus fire in Bangkok, Thailand, resulted in the deaths of approximately 25 individuals, with several others reported missing, following a school trip on Tuesday. According to senior officials, the incident involved a single-decker bus carrying 44 passengers, which included six teachers and 38 students from a school in the northern Uthai Thani province. The fire broke out shortly after noon, engulfing the vehicle in flames and leading to a chaotic scene.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit confirmed that 19 passengers were successfully rescued from the bus and quickly transported to local hospitals for urgent medical attention. The situation surrounding the fire is still unfolding, and rescue operations are ongoing as authorities search for any missing individuals. The event has raised significant concerns regarding safety protocols and the overall condition of transportation for school trips in the region.



In the wake of this devastating incident, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took to social media to express her heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. She assured the public that the government would take responsibility for the medical expenses of the injured passengers and provide compensation to those who have suffered losses due to the fire. The government’s commitment to supporting the victims’ families reflects the seriousness with which they are treating this unfortunate event.



This incident has sparked discussions about transportation safety in Thailand, especially concerning vehicles used for school trips. As the investigation continues, officials are likely to evaluate existing safety regulations and measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The community is coming together to support the victims’ families during this difficult time, emphasizing the need for collective healing and remembrance of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.

