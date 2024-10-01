Australian PM Appoints Envoy To Combat Islamophobia

(MENAFN- IANS) Canberra, Oct 1 (IANS) Australian Prime Anthony Albanese has appointed a special envoy to combat Islamophobia.

Albanese announced on Monday night that Aftab Malik, a British-Australian who is recognised as a global expert on Muslim affairs by the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations, has been appointed as the government's inaugural Islamophobia envoy.

Malik's appointment came almost three months after Jillian Segal was appointed as the anti-semitism envoy in July, Xinhua news agency reported.

Albanese said in a joint statement with Tony Burke, Minister for Home Affairs, Immigration and Multicultural Affairs, that the special envoy will engage with members of the Muslim community, religious discrimination experts and governments on the best ways to combat Islamophobia.

Malik has been appointed on a three-year term starting on October 14 and will report directly to Albanese and Burke.

Malik was born in Britain to Pakistani parents and migrated to Australia in 2012 where he has worked in the state government of New South Wales promoting cohesion and countering hate and extremism.