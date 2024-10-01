Four Rescuers And Child Die In Ghazni Well Rescue Attempt

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Four rescue workers lost their lives while trying to save a child who had fallen into a well in Ghazni province four days ago.

Local officials in Ghazni province stated on Tuesday, October 1st, that after four days of efforts, the attempt to rescue the child who fell into a well in the Deh Yak district was unsuccessful.

The head of Ghazni's Information and Culture department confirmed that the rescue team's efforts to save the three-year-old child were in vain, and four of the rescuers also lost their lives.

It was also reported that the child did not survive the incident.

Ghazni officials clarified that the rescue workers lost their lives due to an electrical short circuit in the rescue equipment.

Previously, the Ministry of Defense had urged people to cover deep wells to prevent similar incidents.

Many deep wells in various provinces have dried up due to drought, making them unusable, and children playing around these wells sometimes fall into them.

In the past two years, several children have fallen into wells, with many of these incidents resulting in fatalities.

This tragic event emphasizes the urgent need for more robust safety measures and public awareness campaigns to prevent further accidents involving children and unsafe wells in Afghanistan.

The continued recurrence of such incidents highlights the broader humanitarian challenges Afghanistan faces, where infrastructure neglect and natural disasters compound the difficulties of daily life, especially for vulnerable communities like children.

